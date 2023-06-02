May 21, 1936 May 29, 2023

Bob was an Air Force Vietnam veteran who graduated from Central High School and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Robert H. and Dorothy (Parmelee) Rasgorshek, and son, USAF Maj. Benjamin Rasgorshek.

Survived by wife, Dorothy Loring Rasgorshek; sons, Robert A. (Marie), Stephen (Lois), Lt. Col (ret. USMC) William (Terry), Robert H. (Brooke) Rasgorshek III; daughters, Amy (Michael) Gurnett, Joanna (TJ) Wahl, Elizabeth (Brent) Gunderson; grandchildren, Kate (USAF Maj. Mike), Emma, Beth, Reagan, Jillian, Mia, Brittni, Nathan, USMC 2nd Lt. Matthew (2nd Lt. Chloe), Michaela, Mark, Meghan, Samantha, Laura, Isabel, R.J., Grant, Luke, Robert IV and Beck; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Kattchee of Nevada, and Linda Barber (Jim) of Illinois; nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 3rd, 3 pm, at Lutheran Church of the Master (East Campus), 2617 S. 114th Street, followed by a reception. INTERMENT: Monday, June 5th, 2 pm, Omaha National Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorials in Bob's memory are suggested to the UNO AFROTC Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund (#01103290) at the University of Nebraska Foundation, P.O. Box 82555, Lincoln, NE 68501-2555 or to the St. John Paul II Newman Center, 1221

