VISITATION will be Friday, June 16, from 4-6 pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE, followed by a ROSARY at 6 pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Saturday, June 17, at 10:30 am at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. BURIAL will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lincoln, NE.