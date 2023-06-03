Maris, age 84, was preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret Windels; son, Dana Reed; brother, Paul Windels. She is survived by daughter, Corina (Randy) Danielson; sister, Cindy Jones; sister-in-law, Lucille Windels; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nephews and nieces, along with church family members and friends. VISITATION with family on Monday, June 5, 2023, 10 am, with SERVICE at 11 am, at Christ Community Church, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Community Church or your favorite charity.