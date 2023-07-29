December 19, 1938 July 21, 2023

Rev. Merlin Reith was born December 19, 1938 in Palmer, Kansas, the only child of Louis and Meta (Conrad) Reith. He passed away on July 21, 2023 in Blair, NE. He is survived by his wife Marjorie; a son Neil Reith; a daughter Sheila Franks and granddaughter Meta.

Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Gretna, NE on Monday, July 31, 2023 beginning with visitation with family starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 10:30 a.m.

Burial is at Calvary Cemetery Omaha. Condolences may be sent to Margie Reith at Shepherd's Village, Apt. 203, 2290 Wright Street in Blair, NE 68008. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Good Shepherd Lutheran Home.