Robinson, Norman "Sonny" Jr.

June 8, 1944 - July 18, 2020
Preceded in death by his parents, Norman Sr. and Marguerite (Merwald) Robinson; and sister, Judith (Wayne) Conner. Norm is survived by his wife of 53 years, Michelle "Mickey"; his children, Tracy Kelly
(Adam), and Tim (Patricia) Robinson; 4 grandchildren: Brianna, Grace, Lauren and Lincoln; 2 great-grandchildren: David and Anastasia; and many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Norm was a Vietnam Veteran, racecar driver, outsdoorsman, family man and friend to many. He was an honest, fun, hardworking man who loved his family, his country and the flag and what it stands for. He will be missed, but will forever be loved and never forgotten.
MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, August 21, at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Bellevue, followed by Inurnment at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials are suggested to Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund https://www.fallenheroesfund.org/
