July 23, 2023
Nancy J. Rose, 69, of Water¬loo, NE, passed away 7/23/23. Preceded in death by parents Joel A. and Bernice Plettner and brother Joel R. Plettner.
Survived by husband Rodney, son David (Gina) Rose, daughter Kelly Rose and partner James Nelson, five grandchildren, sister Sue (Bob) Tomanek and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn.
Visitation Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment.
Memorials to the family for later designation.
Reichmuth Funeral Home Omaha, NE (402)289-2222