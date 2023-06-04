June 14, 1949 May 25, 2023

In his almost 74 years on Earth, Jim Ruswick showed his family and friends how to live life to the fullest. He knew each moment matters and made his count.

A loving husband, father, grandfather and collector of friends, his loyalty, generosity and zest for life were apparent in every move he made. Born on June 14, 1949, in Chicago, IL Jim grew up in Wheaton, IL. His family moved to Omaha, where he attended Creighton Prep, Creighton University, and the University of Nebraska at Omaha

An icon of integrity and innovation, Jim worked at Mutual of Omaha for 41 years. He inspired and directed creative teams in projects ranging from creative marketing programs to special events, such as an Egyptian-themed celebration for the Aksarben coronation that attendees remember to this day. His commitment to excellence was primary. Throughout his career, he was the go to guy for questions about the history of Mutual of Omaha. He knew it all. Jim appreciated beauty, reveling in his art collection, good food and wine, and a well-manicured lawn.

He had an extraordinary sense of fun and celebrated Halloween with gusto, once designing vibrant Christmas tree costumes that he and friends wore to dance their way through the Old Market and other neighborhoods.

Some of Jim's favorite moments included Spring getaways to Scottsdale, AZ with his beloved wife Mari, Christmas Eve lunches with his children, and visits with his sister Rita in Menlo Park, CA (with side trips to Carmel and Nepenthe in Big Sur). Jim and Mari traveled to Japan as part of Omaha's Sister City delegation and visited various European cities.

Most of all, Jim cherished his family and friends. And the feeling was mutual. He was their hero. It's going to be hard to imagine holidays, special events and day-to-day living without Jim's love and laughter.

Jim is survived by his wife Mari Petersen; children: Brent Ruswick (Laura Simon), Jannelle Ruswick (Nate Bartley), and Greg Ruswick (Allison); granddaughters: Hanna Bartley and Simone Ruswick; sister Rita Allison; and cousins: Mary Jo and Fred Petersen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve M. and Willard G. Ruswick; his parents-in-law, Helen M. and Ernest A. Petersen; and his brother in-law, Grant Allison.

VISITATION: Tuesday, June 6th, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7 pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, June 7th, at 10 am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific. Private Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The James T. Ruswick and Mari L. Petersen Scholarship Fund at Creighton Prep, or Mercy High School. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button at the top of the home page.