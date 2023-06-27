December 24, 1932 June 24, 2023

Retired from World Insurance after 37 years. Preceded in death by parents, Anna and Frank Mech; brother, Frank; sister, Angeline Novy; and twin sister, Alice Mech. Survived by many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Thursday, June 29th, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30 am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button at the top of the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com