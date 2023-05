Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ryan; son, Jerry Ryan and brother, Tom Ortman. She is survived by children, Maureen (Rodger) Dolson, John (Teresa) Ryan, Anne (Brian) Higgins, Mary Ryan, Dan (Karen) Ryan; 17 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; brother Chuck (Jeanne) Ortman.

VISITATION: Monday, May 29th, beginning at 4 pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, with a WAKE SERVICE at 6 pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, May 30, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, at 10 am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. MEMORIALS to Duchesne Academy, St. Margaret Mary or the Jerry & Nancy Ryan Family Education Fund c/o Holy Name.