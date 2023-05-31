Rybin, George R. III Born in Omaha, NE, passed at Lake of the Ozarks, MO, May 19. Survived by wife Vandie, daughter Gina (Mike) Mowat, grandchildren Nick, Nora and Mallory Mowat. Son Jacob Rybin and fiancée Kalista Pierce, granddaughter Stevie Rybin. Son George (Rob) Rybin IV and his partner Ashley Hauptman. Many other relatives. Preceded in death by his parents Ray and Norma, brothers Jimmy Ray and Jeff. Memorial Service: Sat., June 3, 10:30 am, at Braman Mortuary SW Chapel. Memorials family's choice. For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY AND CREMATION SERVICES 6505 South 144th street Omaha, NE 68137 | 402-895-3400
Rybin, George R. III
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
May 27, 1984 May 29, 2023
FREMONT, Neb. — The owners of Fremont's newest restaurant — Semo Pasta+Wine — got a special surprise Sunday when celebrity chef and TV persona…
LINCOLN My heart was sprinting. My pulse was doing somersaults.
April 20, 1997 May 25, 2023
Calvin Charles Cosgrove was born January 27, 1993 in Omaha, NE, and passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.