Rybin, George R. III Born in Omaha, NE, passed at Lake of the Ozarks, MO, May 19. Survived by wife Vandie, daughter Gina (Mike) Mowat, grandchildren Nick, Nora and Mallory Mowat. Son Jacob Rybin and fiancée Kalista Pierce, granddaughter Stevie Rybin. Son George (Rob) Rybin IV and his partner Ashley Hauptman. Many other relatives. Preceded in death by his parents Ray and Norma, brothers Jimmy Ray and Jeff. Memorial Service: Sat., June 3, 10:30 am, at Braman Mortuary SW Chapel. Memorials family's choice. For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY AND CREMATION SERVICES 6505 South 144th street Omaha, NE 68137 | 402-895-3400