August 11, 1945 - June 4, 2023

Gene A. Scholz, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home on June 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; his parents, Arthur and Anna Scholz; his in-laws, Tom and Dorothy Carter; and brother-in-law, Stan Hoffer.

He is survived by his children: Traci (Brian) Polacek of Sac City, IA; Tonya (Rob) Weberg of Eugene, MO; and Todd (Jennifer) Scholz, of Omaha, NE; sister, JoAnn Hoffer of Columbus, NE; sister-in-law, Leanna (Barry) Snodgrass of Gretna, NE; brother-inlaw, Jack (MaryAnn) Carter of Shelby, NE; grandchildren: Casey (Beka) Polacek, Chelsea (Cody) Charles, Tyler Weberg, Jayden Scholz, Callan Scholz, Trevin Scholz and Jaxson Scholz; 2 greatgrandchildren, Max Polacek and Paisley Charles; many other family and friends.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10:30 am, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 "S" St. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Hope Fund for Women's Cancer Research, or the Omaha Zoo Foundation.