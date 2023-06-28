January 21, 1958 June 23, 2023

Survived by parents, Charlotte and Conrad Pfeffer, brother, Dave (Shelley) Schram; brother, Joseph (Kelly ) Schram; sister, Christine Cullinane; brother, Mike (Carol) Pfeffer; extended family: Jim (Kam) Pfeffer, Judy (Karl) Snowdon, Jan Kobler; godson, Bert Cullinane Jr.; nieces, Lindsey Boboltz and Carrie Bauer; other family and friends. Preceded in death by grandparents, Jim and Dorothy Sawyer, and father, Joseph Schram.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 11 am, at Resurrection Lutheran Church (153 S. McKenna Ave Gretna, Nebraska 68028) with VISITATION 9:30-11 am at the church prior to the start of services. BURIAL: Thursday, 2:30 pm, at Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials to be dedicated to Victory Apartments (for Veterans).

ROEDER MORTUARY GRETNA CHAPEL 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com