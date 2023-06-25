April 9, 1923 June 21, 2023

Lorraine was born on April 9, 1923 to Clarence and Edith Larson of rural Osceola, Polk County, NE. She graduated from High School in 1941 from rural High Prairie High School. She attended one year at Luther College at Wahoo, NE. She married Harold Schulte of Omaha on September 22, 1947. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and served as State Chairman of the Junior Catholic Daughters. She was employed as secretary of the Sanitation Department of the Douglas County Health Department. She enjoyed square dancing and involvement with friends throughout her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold on March 17, 1988; infant daughter at birth, Mary Helen on June 19, 1956; infant son at birth, Leroy Joseph on March 9, 1959; and infant son at birth on October 4, 1961. She was very grateful to her daughter, Linda, for assisting her in her later years. She is survived by daughter, Linda Schulte; sons, Roger (Connie), and Clyde (Susan) Schulte; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Torell of Stromsburg NE, and Jeanne Hellerich of Lincoln, NE; and sister-in-law, Rosetta Larson of Carson City, NV.

ROSARY: Tuesday, June 27, at 9:30 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30 am. INURNMENT: Calvary Cemetery.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com