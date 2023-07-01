February 2, 1940 June 26, 2023
Elkhorn Preceded in death by parents, George and Dorothy Livingston; husbands, Wayne E Sherman, Virgil F Siebrandt. Survived by children: Jerry Siebrandt, Bonnie (Chris) Taulborg, Donna (Rick) Bass, Patty (Gene) Newman, Stephanie (Al) Smith; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Ed Livingston; many family and friends.
VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6 pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, July 3, 2023, 10:30 am at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tangier Shrine Hospital Float Unit.
