Our dear mother, Carol (Varela) Smith, sadly passed away on June 29, 2023 at the age of 76. She was a wonderful wife and mother who was always there when we needed her. Carol also had many, many friends and was a well-loved member of the Omaha community. Carol died peacefully surrounded by her family. Carol is survived by her children, Scott and his wife Janet, Shelby Foral and her husband Rob; grandchildren, Amanda Coffey and her husband Justice, R.J., Haley and Harrison; great grandchildren, Landon and Charlotte; her sister Jill Owens and husband Mike; and sister-in-law Janice Mangiameli. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey, whom she adored tremendously, and both parents, Betty and Bob Varela.

Carol was born on December 2, 1946, in Berwyn, Illinois. As part of a military family, she moved throughout her childhood. This propelled her to engage many different individuals creating the warm and genuine person everyone enjoyed. Carol's passion was caring for people, which led her to become a nurse. Throughout her 45-year career, Carol put others first. She began her service as a hospital nurse then worked in various departments including the ICU and ER units. Later in her career, Carol became the Director of Nursing at Bergan Mercy Medical Center, then Director of Geriatrics and Psychiatric Services and the Adult Crisis Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. In 2007, Carol was the recipient of the Nebraska Medical Center "Nursing Leadership Award." Carol concluded her time in the medical field overseeing the Occupational and Physical Therapy units at the Med Center. In between juggling work schedules, Carol and Jeffrey were fortunate to travel nationally and internationally, seeing many wonderful places together. No rest for the weary, soon after retirement Carol put her nursing skills into overdrive caring for family members and friends. During her leisure time, Carol enjoyed getting together with friends, attending productions at the Orpheum, book club, walks at Lauritzen Gardens, Second Sundays at the Douglas County Historical Society, and Tai Chi in the mornings. Carol fancied hosting delicious meals for family and friends, and they were all excellent! Those benefitting the most and the ones she dearly loved spending time with were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Most of all, Carol's love for her husband Jeffrey continued on just as strong in the years following his death. As much as our hearts are broken, we are now comforted knowing Carol is now reunited with Jeffrey.