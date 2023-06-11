VISITATION: Tuesday, June 13th, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7 pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, June 14th, at 10:30 am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, 1:30 pm at Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post #2503. Memorials will be directed by the family for medical research.