March 1, 1969 - July 19, 2023
CHANGE IN SERVICE LOCATION:
VIGIL SERVICE: Sunday July 30, 2023, 5 p.m. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday July 31, 2023, 10 a.m. All services will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1 Bluff Street in Council Bluffs, IA 51503. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view live cast" button at the top of the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel. 7805 W Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | heafeyheafey.com