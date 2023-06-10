Age 79

Duke Spoon, of Arlington, NE, formerly of Elkhorn, passed away at his home, June 7, 2023.

Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Bertha Spoon. Survived by wife, Dianne; children; Carrie (James) Clifford, Jerrad Spoon, Nathan Spoon, and Melissa (CD) Atwell; 9 grandchildren: Alexis, Jaidyn and Kailye Spoon, Cadence, Cayler, Merrick, and Madalee Atwell, Ava Spoon, and Dalton Spoon; great-grandson, Asher Schmidt; and numerous other family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 11 am, at the Elk City Church, 22829 Elk City Drive, Elk City, NE. Interment with military honors at the Elk City Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday from 4:30-7 pm, with family receiving friends from 5-7 pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Memorials to the MS Foundation.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com