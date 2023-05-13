Survived by wife, Barb, children, Brian (Sara) and Bridget; grandchildren, Levi, Cameron and Everly; siblings, Jan Penton, John Jr. (Kay), Jim (Becky) and Pat Stephens; many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Gladys Stephens Sr.; brother-in-law, Harold Penton; grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family will receive friends on Monday, May 15th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel with a PRAYER SERVICE at 6:30pm.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, May 16th, 11am, at West Center Chapel. Private inurnment.
Memorials are suggested to the Josie Harper Hospice House.
