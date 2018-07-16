Jul 23, 1949 - Jul 12, 2018
Preceded in death by wife, Jean A. Storm. Survived by daughter, Connie Collins (Andrew); sons, Ryan Storm (Lindsey) and Thomas Storm; four grandchildren: Andy, Nellie, Edward, and Coralie. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 16th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7 pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 17th at 10 am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 1920 No. 102nd St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. For memorials, the family prefers Masses.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL
7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
