Constance Sundell was called home to Jesus on June 26, 2023 living to be 83 years old. She was born Constance Ann Marie Kush in Colorado Springs on July 24th, 1939 to Edwin and Lois Kush.

She is survived her husband of 64 years, Robert Sundell and children Mark, Debbie, Lori and Linda and Katy. Connie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was devoted to her faith, Jesus at her core. Her passions included travel, music and being present with all of the amazing people who share her life.