Syslo, Regina M.
Syslo, Regina M.

  • Updated
July 18, 1926 August 5, 2020

Preceded in death by her parents, Karol and Mary Stuczynski; husband, Tony Syslo; son, Kenny Syslo; brothers: Carl (Inez) Stutz, Ed (Irene) Stuczynski, Stan (Ann) Stuczynski, and Frank (Lucille) Stuczynski; sisters, Theresa Zadina and Loretta (John) Kaminski; infant brother and sister, Jon and Jenny. Survived by her children: Tony (Heidi) Syslo, Tom (Diane) Syslo, Jerry (Janet) Syslo, and Mary (Tom) Lukaszewicz; brother, Joe (LuEtta) Stuczynski; sister, Sr. Charlene Stuczynski, OSF; brother–in–law, Joe (Theresa †) Zadina; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

VISITATION: Friday, August 7, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 8, at 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St). Interment at St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

