May 28, 1933 May 28, 2023

Preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Albert, Bernard, William, James. Donald and sister, Sr. Carolita Taylor, RSM.

Survived by her sister, Alberta Green; sister-in-law, Mariam Taylor; nieces and nephews; as well as her sisters of the Sisters of Mercy.

VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, June 2, 9:30 am, with a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30 am, at the Fogelstrom Chapel, 6757 Newport Ave. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy.

