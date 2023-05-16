Born: January 29, 1931, Washington County, NE

Died: May 11, 2023, Omaha, NE

Age 92, of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Hyle E. "Red" Thibault; daughters, Cathy Thibault and Holly Morgan; parents, William and Gertrude Stratbucker; sister, Catherine Stratbucker; and brothers, Jim and Frank Stratbucker.

Survived by daughters, Julie (George) Schluter and Amy (Stan) Shaw, both of Omaha; six grandchildren: Dustin (Bonnie) Schluter, Kelsey (Darin) Bierbaum, Jake Morgan, Emily Morgan, Carley Shaw and Mallory Shaw; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the staff at the Josie Harper Hospice House for the care they provided Martha.

There will be a Private Family Funeral Service and Burial held for Martha, however, friends are encouraged to join the family for a Luncheon at 11:30 am Thursday, May 18, at the Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 123 N. 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, 14216 Dayton Circle, Suite 6, Omaha, NE 68137; or the Nebraska Humane Society, 8929 Fort Street, Omaha, NE 68134. SIEVERS-

SPRICK FUNERAL HOME