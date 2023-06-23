February 17, 1943 June 21, 2023
Deacon Emmet Tinley III, age 80, passed away June 21, 2023 in Omaha, NE.
He was born February 17, 1943 to Emmet and Jeanne (Stech) Tinley.
Emmet's life was dedicated to his faith, his family, his friends, and the many organizations for which he served. In 2006, he was ordained a Deacon of the Catholic Church in the Des Moines Diocese. Emmet dedicated much of his time to St. Patrick's parish; in addition to serving as the Business Manager, he was instrumental in the construction of the new church. Never meeting a stranger, he impacted many people with his generous gift of time and random acts of kindness. Emmet's life was a ministry, as witnessed by the many organizations that benefited from his expertise, including Visiting Nurses Association, Hospice of Southwest Iowa, Mercy Foundation, and many others too numerous to list.
People are also reading…
He was preceded in death by daughter, Rose Marie; his parents; brothers, Mike Tinley, Tim Tinley, and Chris Tinley (Cindy); sisters, Kathy Payne and Mary Anne Smith. He is survived by wife, Susan Ternus Tinley; children, Pat (Loretta) Tinley, Megan Anderson, Shaughn (Roger) Moore, Kevin (Amy) Tinley, Tim Tinley, and Kathleen Tinley; 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeannie (Bob) Gilmore and Suzanne (Charles Fishkin) Tinley; nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Sunday, June 25th, from 3-6 pm, at St. Patrick Church, with the ROSARY prayed starting at 3 pm. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, June 26th, 10:30 am, at St Patrick Church, with a luncheon to follow in the social hall, and all are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Creighton University, Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy, St. Patrick's parish of Council Bluffs, and St. Albert or whatever organization would be most representative of your relationship with Emmet. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com