Emmet's life was dedicated to his faith, his family, his friends, and the many organizations for which he served. In 2006, he was ordained a Deacon of the Catholic Church in the Des Moines Diocese. Emmet dedicated much of his time to St. Patrick's parish; in addition to serving as the Business Manager, he was instrumental in the construction of the new church. Never meeting a stranger, he impacted many people with his generous gift of time and random acts of kindness. Emmet's life was a ministry, as witnessed by the many organizations that benefited from his expertise, including Visiting Nurses Association, Hospice of Southwest Iowa, Mercy Foundation, and many others too numerous to list.