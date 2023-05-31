Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On May 31, 1889, some 2,200 people in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, perished when the south Fork dam collapsed, sending 20 million tons of water rushing through the town.

On this date

In 1790, president George Washington signed into law the first U.s. copyright act.

In 1859, the Big Ben clock tower in London went into operation, chiming for the first time.

In 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.

In 1949, former state department official and accused spy Alger Hiss went on trial in New York, charged with perjury (the jury deadlocked, but Hiss was convicted in a second trial).

In 1962, former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was hanged in Israel a few minutes before midnight for his role in the Holocaust.

In 1970, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Peru claimed an estimated 67,000 lives.

In 1977, the Trans-Alaska oil pipeline, three years in the making despite objections from environmentalists and Alaska Natives, was completed. (the first oil began flowing through the pipeline 20 days later.)

In 1989, House speaker Jim Wright, dogged by questions about his ethics, announced he would resign. (tom Foley succeeded him.)

In 2009, Dr. George tiller, a rare provider of late-term abortions, was shot and killed in a Wichita, Kansas, church. (gunman Scott Roeder was later convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 50 years.) Millvina dean, the last survivor of the 1912 sinking of the RMs titanic, died in Southampton, England at 97.

In 2014, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the only American soldier held prisoner in Afghanistan, was freed by the Taliban in exchange for five afghan detainees from the U.s. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Bergdahl, who'd gone missing in June 2009, later pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by walking away from his post in Afghanistan; his sentence included a dishonorable discharge, a reduction in rank and a fine, but no prison time.)

In 2019, a longtime city employee opened fire in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 12 people on three floors before police shot and killed him; officials said DeWayne Craddock had resigned by email hours before the shooting.