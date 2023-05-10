May 18, 1929 May 8, 2023
Preceded by parents, Rena and John G. Trovato; daughter, Catherine A. Koch.
Survived by sons, Stephen J. Trovato (Jill), Michael J. Trovato (Rita); lifetime partner, Joan M. Dutcher. Also survived by Diane Warner (Mark), Debra Danielson (Peter), Donna Germishuys (Jacobus); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
VISITATION on Friday, May 12, from 5-7 pm, West Center Chapel. SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30 am, West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit the mortuary website. Memorials directed by the family.
