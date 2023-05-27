Daniel J. Vipond, age 72 of Thomasboro, IL, passed away at home surrounded by family on May 23, 2023. Dan was born June 12, 1950 in Omaha, NE, to Roger and Sue Vipond. Dan served in the Air Force for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his father, and daughter, Dorothy. He is survived by his wife, Hsiu Fang; daughters, Jessica (Cam) Dossey, Tanya (John) Turner; 11 grandchildren and 9 siblings.