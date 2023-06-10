Preceded by loving husband, Virgil D. Welton; parents, William "Bud" and Ruth Barbe; and brothers, Donald and Ralph Barbe. Survived by sister, Bonnie Barbe; sons, Ronald (Rebecca) and David Welton; grandchildren: Catherine (Zach) VanGestel, Matthew (Kami) Welton, and Daniel Welton; great-granddaughter, Tatiana VanGestel; and many loving family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 12, 2023, 11 am, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164) with VISIOmaha, NE 68164) with VISITATION 9-11 am prior to services. Services will be live streamed (www.RoederMortuary.com). Memorials to be dedicated to Dreamweaver Foundation and Tangier Shriner Transportation.