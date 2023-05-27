December 6, 1933 May 25, 2023
Preceded in death by husband, Emery and 14 siblings. Survived by daughters, Karen Wiehl (Mike) and Sharon Rasmussen; sons, David (Debbie) and Michael (Tricia); 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 2 more expected; 4 siblings.
VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-7 pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Wednesday, 10 am, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Private interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Pius X Church or Parkinson's Foundation.
