SATURDAY

May 13,2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

NTT IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix

NBC, 2:30 p.m.Live

Top drivers Marcus Ericsson, Pato O'Ward and Scott Dixon take to Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course for the GMR Grand Prix.

MLB Baseball

FOX&FS1, beginning at 3 p.m. Live

An MLB doubleheader on FOX Sports starts with the Texas Rangers at the Oakland A's on FS1. In FOX's regional primetime game, viewers will see either the San Diego Padres at the L.A. Dodgers or the Houston Astros at the Chicago White Sox.

Into the Wild Frontier

INSP, 5 p.m.

Naturalist William Bartram explores the unmapped regions of the South to document the native fauna and flora. But after surviving many encounters with Native Americans and wildlife, it's an invisible virus that may finally end the journey and his life.

XFL Football: Championship

ABC, 7 p.m. Live

The first season of the revived XFL pro football league wraps up with the championship game tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Dream Moms

Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m. ■ Original Film

Danielle (Tamera Mowry-Housley) and Claire (Chelsea Hobbs) once had dreams of making it to Broadway. Years later, consumed with motherhood, they have no time for themselves and have deferred their dreams. Claire is a single mother and bookkeeper, and Danielle is married to a successful lawyer (Roger Cross) and lives on the Upper East Side. Her daughter is positioned for the NYC ballet. After Danielle's brother (Andrew J. Hampton) introduces her to Claire, whom he met at his dance studio, the two of them work toward competing in a nationally televised dance contest, which helps them both regain their sense of self and passion as performers.

Maid for Revenge

Lifetime, 7 p.m. ■ Original Film

In this original thriller, a struggling young maid wakes up next to her client's pool covered in blood, finding the owner dead in the water. Suddenly her 8-year-old son's life is in jeopardy. With no memory of what happened, she races to uncover the truth. The film is inspired by true events. Stars Kathryn Kohut and Matt Wells.

Saturday Night Live

NBC, 10:30 p.m. Live; also livestreams on Peacock

A new episode of the Emmy-winning sketch comedy airs tonight.