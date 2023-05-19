FRIDAY

May 19, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Stillwater

Apple TV+ ■ Season Premiere

The Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning animated kids series returns for Season 3. It follows three siblings whose neighbor, a wise panda named Stillwater, helps the children gain an understanding of their feelings as well as develop tools to face day-to-day challenges that may feel insurmountable.

Selling Sunset

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

The real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group return for Season 6 of this reality series, with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes and pregnancies — and enough shade thrown to cover every cabana in Los Angeles.

Shark Tank

ABC, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Entrepreneurs come into the Tank eager to secure a deal with a Shark. Pitches include a social media star's board game, HBCU collegiate fashion designs, a wardrobe accessory and an innovative eyewear design.

S.W.A.T.

CBS, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the Season 6 finale, "Legacy," SWAT teams up with the DEA, led by Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss who is exacting revenge on those who killed his son. S.W.A.T. has been renewed for a seventh and final season.

Fire Country

CBS, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the Season 1 finale "I Know It Feels Impossible," the crews face a daring rescue when a massive mudslide tears through Edgewater. CBS renewed the show for Season 2.

Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

The discovery of a skeleton in the rubble of a building renovation reveals that one of Lake Eden's beloved citizens is not who he claimed to be. Much to the dismay of her detective fiance (Cameron Mathison), Hannah (Alison Sweeney) begins to investigate the case on her own. As she tries to piece together the events that led to the murder, Hannah calls on her mother, Delores (Barbara Niven), as she works to bring the killer to justice and uncover the truth.

Great Performances: Richard III

PBS, 8 p.m.

In this production of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park that took place in New York's Central Park and was recorded live in July 2022, Danai Gurira (Black Panther) plays one of the Bard's most indelible villains as she takes on the title role in the classic tragedy Richard III.

Blue Bloods

CBS, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez) team up with Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (guest star Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case in the Season 13 finale "Forgive Us Our Trespasses." Blue Bloods will return for Season 14.