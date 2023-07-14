FRIDAY

July 14, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 'Gift' at Tokyo Dome

Disney+

The first-ever solo ice show at the Tokyo Dome, Gift is a story about professional skater Yuzuru Hanyu's life and future on the ice. Hanyu portrays himself and also produced this special.

Bird Box Barcelona

Netflix ■ Original FIlm

From the producers of the 2018 global phenomenon Bird Box comes a new tale. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian (Mario Casas) must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

Five Star Chef

Netflix ■ New Series

In this British cooking competition, seven professional chefs vie to bring their fi ne-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London's luxurious Langham hotel.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Prime Video ■ Season Premiere

The hit young-adult drama based on Jenny Han's bestselling book trilogy returns for Season 2. Belly (Lola Tung) used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly must rally the gang to come together — and to decide once and for all where her heart lies. Kyra Sedgwick joins the series in a recurring role. The first three episodes drop today; new episodes are available Fridays.

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

Another sultry but sexless retreat awaits a new group of incurably flirty singles in Season 5 of this dating series. Under host Lana's watchful eye, they are each hoping to win a massive $200,000 prize.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Prime Video ■ Series Finale

The fourth and final season of this espionage thriller starring John Krasinski as the title character concludes with two episodes today.

Family Law

The CW, 7 p.m.

In "I Now Pronoun You," Abby (Jewel Staite) and Daniel (Zach Smadu) represent a trans teenager who is not able to access hormone-replacement therapy.

Moonshine

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Escape Goat," Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan) takes the reins of the annual Goat Roast and insists on a glamp-y upgrade and fancy new name.

The Proof Is Out There

History, 9 p.m.

What is the mysterious sea beast seen from the shore of a small seaside town in the U.K.? Are summoners able to commune with UFOs? Were a field of massive mysterious jars made by giants? And how does the ground seem to be breathing — is the Earth alive? In "Mystery Sea Beast, the Earth Is Alive and Shapeshifting UFO," TV journalist Tony Harris and his team of experts examine the clues and determine these mysteries' validity.