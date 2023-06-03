SATURDAY

June 3, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Into the Wild Frontier

INSP, 5 p.m.

When frontiersman James Harrod founds Harrod's Town on Native American hunting grounds, he soon finds his new settlement under attack. His leadership is tested as he defends the first European settlement west of the Appalachian Mountains.

Stanley Cup Final: Game 1

TBS, TNT & truTV, 7 p.m. Live

The NHL's Eastern and Western Conference champions duke it out in Game 1 of the best-of-seven-game series for the right to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Act Your Age

Bounce TV, beginning at 7 p.m. ■ New Episodes

The half-hour comedy that has been a hit for Bounce returns for the second half of its first season with back-to-back episodes. The series stars Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown as three women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and decide that the best way forward in life is together.

Prime Suspect: Earth

The Weather Channel, 7 p.m. ■ New Series

History is full of mysterious events and disappearances, from abandoned ghost ships and lost planes to strange glowing lights and unexplained booms. Could a natural phenomenon be to blame? Was the Earth itself responsible? In this series, a crack team of expert investigators collects and analyzes the evidence. But that's not all: They also apply the latest data and science to build a virtual crime scene where the mysteries occurred and step inside the simulation to unravel the clues and crack the case.

Wedding Season

Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m. ■ Original FIlm

Trish (Stephanie Bennet) is a journalist who is on back-to-back bridesmaid duty for her three best friends. When her date is unable to join her, she pairs up with photographer Ryan (Casey Deidrick), the brother of her best friend.

TLC Forever

Lifetime, 7 p.m.

This powerful behind-the-scenes documentary about one of the most influential female groups in music history, R&B trio TLC, follows remaining members T-Boz and Chilli down memory lane as they prepare for their upcoming summer tour.

Vacation House Rules

HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray returns for Season 4 of his series showing homeowners how to unlock their vacation property's full rental potential.