June 23, 1940 June 8, 2023

Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gee; children, Gregory (Gloria) Williamsen and Amy Williamsen; grandchildren, Zach (Tonya) Williamsen, Christin (Conner) Koerperich, and Megan Williamsen; great-grandson, Tyson; brother, Dale (Alice) Williamsen; many nieces and nephews; his extended family; and many good friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday 11 am at the Pacific Street Chapel. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family: Friday 5-7 pm at the Pacific Street Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL

14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68154 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com