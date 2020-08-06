Wolfe, Dorothy M.

August 15, 1931 August 2, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Francis; daughter, Cynthia Brown; 14 brothers and sisters. Survived by daughters: Pamela Eihusen, Sharon Smith, Gayle (Frank) Martinez; 8 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
VISITATION begins Friday, 5pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6:30pm at the mortuary.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!