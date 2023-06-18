Born on June 6, 1948 to Thomas William Zimmerman and Eleanor Bath Zimmerman of Dayton, OH and entered into Eternal Rest at Ovation Memory Care of Omaha on June 14, 2023. Preceded in death by parents; aunts; uncles; cousins; and grandparents. She is survived by husband, James L. Morgan, Jr.; brother, Thomas William Zimmerman, Jr.; sister-in-law, Virginia Eddy; step-son, Jon Morgan; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins of the Morgan and Zimmerman families.