June 6, 1948 June 14, 2023
Born on June 6, 1948 to Thomas William Zimmerman and Eleanor Bath Zimmerman of Dayton, OH and entered into Eternal Rest at Ovation Memory Care of Omaha on June 14, 2023. Preceded in death by parents; aunts; uncles; cousins; and grandparents. She is survived by husband, James L. Morgan, Jr.; brother, Thomas William Zimmerman, Jr.; sister-in-law, Virginia Eddy; step-son, Jon Morgan; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins of the Morgan and Zimmerman families.
VISITATION: Tuesday, June 20th, from 9 am to 10:30 am at Living Faith United Methodist Church, 5310 S. 182nd Ave., followed by SERVICES at 10:30 am. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn. Memorials are suggested to Brownell Talbot School; Nebraska Humane Society; and Living Faith United Methodist Church.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button at the top of the home page.
