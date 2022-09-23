Hi there, Im Emma! My human friends tell me that Im a total sweetheart. Im the kind of girl that... View on PetFinder
EMMA
Hi there, Im Emma! My human friends tell me that Im a total sweetheart. Im the kind of girl that... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to a report, Nebraska has three coaches — including two in the Big 12 — high on its list of candidates to replace Scott Frost as head coach of the football program.
A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too.
Urban Meyer may have an appetite for money but not necessarily for long rebuilds. And Nebraska needs to be rebuilt from the bottom up, starting with the offensive line, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska doesn’t need a big name like Urban Meyer and it’s not going to contend for a national title anytime soon says Tom Shatel. It needs to be built the right way, brick by brick.
During his first week as interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph has rescinded the Blackshirts and pulled the plug on in-practice music
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander built a bad defense, Sam McKewon writes, but there's no guarantee firing him brings the Blackshirts back
It’s not how many more wins this season, it’s how much progress Mickey Joseph can make on the Huskers' big flaws. Anyone got duct tape?
The three-time Olympic medalist and three-time Nebraska volleyball All-American Jordan Larson has returned to the state of Nebraska, taking a position as a volunteer assistant at Midland University.
Former NFL coach Vance Joseph views his brother, Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph, as “the truest form of a coach,” who prioritized building communities and helping kids over status or money.
Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Oklahoma.