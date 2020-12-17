End of season's greetings from frigid Rutgers, a true test for the Huskers' motivation

LINCOLN — Shoulder pads aren’t the weapons they used to be.

No longer do they jut out like two aircraft carriers on either side of a player’s neck, threatening to bust through a cheap mesh jersey and slice an unwitting combatant. They’re smaller, lighter, more compact.

But even the new-age pads harden up in the cold. And when safety Marquel Dismuke darts through the frigid temps and darkness Friday night in New Jersey, he will arrive with the intent of inflicting the pain before he feels it.

“You let the cold get to you, man, you’re thinking about the wrong thing,” the senior said. “You see that a lot. It affects their play. You can’t let the cold affect your play. You’ve got to go out there and ball. You’ve got to be the one to hit first, or you’re going to feel every bit of it.”

Season’s greetings from Rutgers, where there should be a nice wall of snow lining the inside of SHI Stadium, contributing to temperatures at kickoff forecasted to be in the 20s.

