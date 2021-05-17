 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
311 returning to Nebraska on 'Live From The ride tour'
0 comments

311 returning to Nebraska on 'Live From The ride tour'

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha has been the inspiration for many songs. Check out six of our favorites.

311 is returning to Nebraska for a show on Sept. 8 at Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater.

The stop is part of the band's "Live From The Ride" tour that will travel from coast to coast.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster. 311 will be joined by Iration and Iya Terra.

It will be the band's first concert in Nebraska since a June 30, 2017, performance as part of the Lincoln on the Streets concert series. 

311's original plans for a 30th anniversary celebration tour were disrupted by the pandemic in 2020. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘WandaVision’ wins big at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert