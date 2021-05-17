311 returning to Nebraska on 'Live From The ride tour'

311 is returning to Nebraska for a show on Sept. 8 at Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater.

The stop is part of the band's "Live From The Ride" tour that will travel from coast to coast.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster. 311 will be joined by Iration and Iya Terra.

It will be the band's first concert in Nebraska since a June 30, 2017, performance as part of the Lincoln on the Streets concert series.

311's original plans for a 30th anniversary celebration tour were disrupted by the pandemic in 2020.