402 BBQ food truck to open brick-and-mortar store on 84th Street

The owner of a seven-year-old barbecue food truck plans to open a brick-and-mortar store near 84th Street and Frederick Avenue in August.

Kelly Partusch, who started the mobile 402 BBQ with her late husband, Todd, is moving into the former location of Crane Coffee near the Tangier Shrine Temple.

She plans to offer only takeout for now, tentatively between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

She hopes to offer many items from the truck, including pork, brisket and turkey sandwiches with a variety of homemade sauces. One popular sandwich includes the truck’s signature mac and cheese. She also has burnt ends and sides such as kale salad and cheddar jalapeño cornbread.

Partusch said her husband was the force behind the eatery. He had been a carpet installer and she was a paralegal before they started their food venture.

“He was a barbecue guy and he wanted to open it. He hated laying carpet and it was hard on his knees,” she said. “His dad taught him how to cook. He was good at it.”