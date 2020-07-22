You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
402 BBQ food truck to open brick-and-mortar store on 84th Street
0 comments

402 BBQ food truck to open brick-and-mortar store on 84th Street

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The owner of a seven-year-old barbecue food truck plans to open a brick-and-mortar store near 84th Street and Frederick Avenue in August.

Kelly Partusch, who started the mobile 402 BBQ with her late husband, Todd, is moving into the former location of Crane Coffee near the Tangier Shrine Temple.

She plans to offer only takeout for now, tentatively between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

She hopes to offer many items from the truck, including pork, brisket and turkey sandwiches with a variety of homemade sauces. One popular sandwich includes the truck’s signature mac and cheese. She also has burnt ends and sides such as kale salad and cheddar jalapeño cornbread.

Partusch said her husband was the force behind the eatery. He had been a carpet installer and she was a paralegal before they started their food venture.

“He was a barbecue guy and he wanted to open it. He hated laying carpet and it was hard on his knees,” she said. “His dad taught him how to cook. He was good at it.”

Kelly had no background in barbecue but learned the craft from Todd, who fought cancer for more than three years before he died in 2019. He created every dish on the food truck menu, and had won awards for many.

So far, she’s the only 402 BBQ employee, so she may not operate the food truck once the store opens. She plans to continue catering.

In the meanwhile, however, she will continue to post food truck locations on her Facebook page each week.

At look at the city’s 37 essential restaurants



elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

5 underwater ghost towns from around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News