A virtual Day of Dance? It's coming to Nebraska courtesy of the American Midwest Ballet

American Midwest Ballet has been on its toes, planning for a regional Day of Dance. The event, scheduled Saturday, will be virtual, with free activities and classes celebrating all styles of dance for all ages of participants.

The day includes a gubernatorial proclamation, too, marking the 10th anniversary of the resident professional ballet company and academy.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued separate proclamations encouraging citizens to participate in the Day of Dance for its ability to promote health, fitness, confidence and self-expression, as well as for its recreational and community-building benefits.

"Our instructors are excited to share their expertise and genuine love of dance," said Susan Chowning, American Midwest Ballet School's director. "So make sure you don’t miss this perfect opportunity to get up and move!"