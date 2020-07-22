A virtual Day of Dance? It's coming to Nebraska courtesy of the American Midwest Ballet

American Midwest Ballet has been on its toes, planning for a regional Day of Dance. The event, scheduled Saturday, will be virtual, with free activities and classes celebrating all styles of dance for all ages of participants.
The day includes a gubernatorial proclamation, too, marking the 10th anniversary of the resident professional ballet company and academy.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued separate proclamations encouraging citizens to participate in the Day of Dance for its ability to promote health, fitness, confidence and self-expression, as well as for its recreational and community-building benefits.
"Our instructors are excited to share their expertise and genuine love of dance," said Susan Chowning, American Midwest Ballet School's director. "So make sure you don’t miss this perfect opportunity to get up and move!"
The schedule features a total of 15 sessions in three virtual studios. There's creative movement for 3- and 4-year-olds; KinderDance for 5- and 6-year-olds and ballet, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, tap and hip hop for youth, teens and adults. Participants also can take a virtual tour of American Midwest Ballet’s new state-of-the-art home at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs.
Pre-registration is required at amballet.org. The Day of Dance will run from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and participation will be via Zoom. Everyone who registers will be entered into a drawing for free tickets to an American Midwest Ballet performance.
For questions, email school@amballet.org or call 712-890-5591.
