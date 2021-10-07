AfroCon is for all 'nerds,' no matter who you are

AfroCon grew out of the uncomfortable feeling Rogers got at similar conventions and her conviction that people of color are often excluded from nerd culture.

“For so long, there has been a stigma attached to being a nerd and another if you are a Black nerd,” she said. “Black people were marginalized even in groups of nerds.”

Rogers said she knows someone who played "Dungeons & Dragons" as a teen. He was the only person of color in his school and neighborhood, so he was playing with a White group.

He created a backstory for a Black elf, his chosen character, but his fellow players said he couldn’t do that because there was no such thing.

“So he played for years as a White character because they told him he couldn’t be a Black elf,” Rogers said.

In addition to giving nerds of color a safe space, she wants young people to know that if they have so-called nerdy interests, they can use that to their advantage.

If you love video games, for instance, you can turn your passion into a career by creating a game for profit. Same with comics and anime, though young people of color aren’t often pushed in that direction, she said.