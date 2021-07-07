After pandemic delay, Omaha's Santa Lucia Festival opens Thursday at new location

Following a 96-year-old tradition, the annual Santa Lucia Festival opens Thursday night at 10th and William Streets in South Omaha.

The event will feature a procession through Little Italy, a Catholic Mass, ceremonial lighting of the festival arch, a bocce ball tournament and more.

Many of the activities have endured since Sicilian immigrant Grazia Bonafede Caniglia founded the festival in 1925 at Sixth and Pierce Streets in Little Italy. She wanted to give Italians a connection to their former home and faith in their new one.

The festival faced a couple of challenges this year: It was rescheduled from early June to this weekend because of the ongoing COVID pandemic and it was forced to move from Lewis & Clark Landing downtown because of riverfront revitalization work.

It’s now in front of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and the Sons of Italy Hall on South 10th Street, near its original location.