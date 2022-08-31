Annual Omaha Comedy Fest gets underway Thursday

Over 150 comedians are set to bring plenty of jokes and laughs to Omaha when the city’s largest comedy event returns later this week.

The ninth annual Omaha Comedy Fest runs Thursday through Sunday, and it promises to be the biggest one yet, with headliners Amber Ruffin and the #IMOMSOHARD podcast duo of Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley.

“Our goal is to bring comedy from all over the world to Omaha to showcase to people in the Midwest, and to help people who are local to Nebraska in the comedy scene get their faces out there as well,” said Timmy Tamisiea, an event organizer.

The festival will kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday with improv and standup shows at the Blackline Comedy Theater and the Jewell. Additional shows will follow through the weekend at Benson Theatre and Hardy Coffee.

The festival will also feature a variety of workshops for people interested in learning the art of comedy and writing, including a class taught by Ruffin, an Omaha native who has worked as a writer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” since 2014. Other classes will focus on beginner skills, such as movement for improv, going viral online with comedy, and creating sketches.

The event is organized by a group of six people with varying experience in the comedy scene, including several who have spent time working in Los Angeles.

“We all bring our strengths to it. It’s a very eclectic group of people who all have individual strengths that make us all powerful forces,” Tamisiea said.

The group officially started planning the festival in March, but festival founder Dylan Rohde said it’s always on his mind.

“In the past, I’ve started to consider things within the month after, of changes I’m going to make or things that I need to do differently next time. And then usually nine months before the festival is when I start thinking about the big-name guests,” he said.

The non-headline acts are chosen through an application process where performers submit videos that are reviewed. Performers are chosen based on talent and act type.

The festival started in 2013 as an improv comedy event, but it was rebranded in recent years to encompass a variety of styles. Since its start, it has grown and featured bigger performers.

“I wanted to do a festival that was kind of small, but I reached out to the biggest names I knew at the time and they all said yes. So, it kind of started off pretty big right away,” Rohde said.

More information on this year’s performances can be found at www.omahacomedyfest.com.