“An Evening With Andrew Rannells” at KANEKO has been canceled.

Rannells, an Omaha native known for his acting roles in the musicals “The Book of Mormon” and “Falsettos” on Broadway, had been traveling to promote his new book, “Uncle of the Year.”

He was scheduled to stop in Omaha on Wednesday, but called off all the remaining stops on his tour. He didn’t offer a reason for the cancellation.

Ticket prices for the event will be automatically refunded on the card that was used to purchase the tickets on Square. If you don’t receive the appropriate amount by the end of the week, contact accounting@thekaneko.org.

