“An Evening With Andrew Rannells” at KANEKO has been canceled.
Rannells, an Omaha native known for his acting roles in the musicals “The Book of Mormon” and “Falsettos” on Broadway, had been traveling to promote his new book, “Uncle of the Year.”
He was scheduled to stop in Omaha on Wednesday, but called off all the remaining stops on his tour. He didn’t offer a reason for the cancellation.
Ticket prices for the event will be automatically refunded on the card that was used to purchase the tickets on Square. If you don’t receive the appropriate amount by the end of the week, contact
accounting@thekaneko.org.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023
Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, starts a prescribed burn next to the Missouri river at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A plane talks off from Eppley Airfield and flies over a prescribed burn at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday. Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, designed the burn in a way to keep the smoke away from nearby Eppley Airfield and the interstate.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Smoke rises up from a prescribed burn at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday. Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, designed the burn in a way to keep the smoke away from nearby Eppley Airfield and the interstate.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tulips frame a changing landscape in downtown Omaha as construction starts on the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alyse Wiseman lands during a triple jump attempt at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A runner goes by during the 3200 Meter Relay at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest's Imani Skanes lands in the triple jump at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Lauren Corey runs the 400 meter dash in the Omaha Metro track and field meet at Omaha Burke High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Caiden Fredrick competes in discus in the Omaha Metro track and field meet at Omaha Burke High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pearl Gagnon, of La Vista, looks aver flowers at Canoyer Garden Center in Papillion on Monday. Starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s and there is no risk of frost, so plants wonÕt be damaged if planted.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
