Actor Rose McGowan accuses Alexander Payne of assaulting her

Actor Rose McGowan made sexual misconduct allegations against director Alexander Payne on Twitter early Monday.

Payne is an Omaha native and graduate of Creighton Prep who has filmed several of his films — including “Election” and “About Schmidt” — in Nebraska.

McGowan said the incident happened when she was 15, which places it in the late 1980s. Payne would have been in his late 20s at the time.

In an email response to The World-Herald’s request for comment late Monday afternoon, Payne said he was in Greece and would “respond to Miss McGowan’s tweets very soon.”

The actress first tweeted: “Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake ... You left me on a street corner afterwards.”

In a second tweet, McGowan said she just wanted an apology and an acknowledgment.

“I do not want to destroy,” she tweeted.

In an interview with Variety later in the day, McGowan said she shared her story because “it just came over me. It was time.”