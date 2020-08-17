Actor Rose McGowan accuses Alexander Payne of assaulting her

Actor Rose McGowan made sexual misconduct allegations against director Alexander Payne on Twitter early Monday.
Payne is an Omaha native and graduate of Creighton Prep who has filmed several of his films — including “Election” and “About Schmidt” — in Nebraska.
McGowan said the incident happened when she was 15, which places it in the late 1980s. Payne would have been in his late 20s at the time.
In an email response to The World-Herald’s request for comment late Monday afternoon, Payne said he was in Greece and would “respond to Miss McGowan’s tweets very soon.”
The actress first tweeted: “Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake ... You left me on a street corner afterwards.”
In a second tweet, McGowan said she just wanted an apology and an acknowledgment.
“I do not want to destroy,” she tweeted.
In an interview with Variety later in the day, McGowan said she shared her story because “it just came over me. It was time.”
She told the national entertainment publication that she reframed what she says happened with Payne after the stories about Harvey Weinstein came to light. She said that for years, she had looked at it as a sexual encounter, but then realized that it had been “a grooming situation.”
McGowan shared details of the Payne allegations with reporter Ronan Farrow in 2018 but did not mention the director’s name. At the time, she said she had recently learned that it was statutory rape and would come forward with his name when she was ready.
She was one of the first women to allege being abused by Weinstein, saying he raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997. He was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault and is serving a 23-year prison term.
Local actor Delaney Driscoll, who was in “Election,” told The World-Herald that she was surprised when she heard McGowan’s allegations.
“I am all for the ‘me too’ movement and think women should be believed, but in regards to (Payne), I never saw or experienced anything that made me uncomfortable at all,” Driscoll said. “I never got the feeling that he was the type of guy who would do something like that.”
