Actor talks about The Temptations' impact on history ahead of 'Ain't Too Proud' opening

The music of The Temptations is the music of America.

That is the message actor James T. Lane has for those willing to hear it. Lane, 44, portrays Paul Williams, one of the original Temptations members in Omaha Performing Arts’ upcoming performances of “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of The Temptations” at the Orpheum Theater.

The Temptations songs are iconic and their popularity has spanned generations, Lane said. Their songs are still almost immediately recognizable.

“Usually, if I’m sitting somewhere and talking about the Temps, within five to 10 minutes later, you going to hear a Temp song over the radio, or in the atmosphere as muzak,” Lane said. “It’s the music of America and I’m very happy to be a part of this legacy.”

Founded by five Black men in 1960 in Detroit (Motown), The Temptations are an integral part of music history. Among their various accolades and No. 1 hits, the group was the first Motown recording act to win a Grammy Award for their album “Cloud Nine” in 1969; the original founding members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989; and the group was given the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.

The “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of The Temptations” looks at the early years and the founding of the group. The lead characters are the initial five members of the band: Otis Williams, David Ruffin, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks and Paul Williams. It opened on Broadway in 2019 and was nominated for 11 Tony Awards and won for best choreography. The U.S. tour, which is coming to Omaha this week, began in December 2021.

Lane called the show an “extension” of Black cultural history.

“Usually Black artists — particularly in musical theater — are relegated to a sliver in someone else’s story when it is performed on stage,” He said. “In ‘Ain’t Too Proud’, I get to bring a whole character to the stage. A beginning, a middle and the ending of an actual person. That rarely ever happens in musical theater for an African American person. So it’s a huge honor and a privilege to be a part of that history in musical theater, and to be a part of that history as an African American.”

Lane, who grew up in South Philadelphia during a time when Michael Jackson was one of the most popular male musical artists in the industry, said the story of The Temptations is significant not only in terms of music but also in terms of civil rights and the advancements of Black performers.

“The very act of an all-Black singing group in America in the 1960s was an act of protest. They were successful, they were the first of their kind. They were icons,” Lane said. “There wasn’t a road map for success in music outside of the R&B charts for a Black group. They were learning on the job and they had huge responsibilities. I’m sure they felt the pressure of all of that and we go through a lot of those experiences in our show.”

Lane, who has a background in dance, said he feels connected to his character Paul Williams in several ways, including that Paul was the group’s first choreographer.

“(The Temptations) looked around at the other groups that were happening where everyone was just standing still and crooning, and Paul was like ‘We’ve got to make is sexy,’ ‘We’ve got to do some steps,’” Lane said. “They changed the game, they were the first boy band that had singing and dancing. All of the boy bands that have come after that, the Temptations were their template.”

While The Temptations saw different members come and go throughout the decade, those early years were integral to America’s growing music scene, Lane said. The Temptations’ music, including such hits as “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “My Girl” and “Since I Lost My Baby,” has been covered by numerous musicians and bands, including The Rolling Stones, UB 40, Rod Stewart and Luther Vandross.

Lane said those attending the upcoming shows will get so much more than the songs they recognize, they’ll get a deeper understand of the men who made them and their impact on the world.

“Of course we know we are all human beings, but we hold these folks up as if they’re just a poster on the wall,” Lane said. “And they are so much more than that, so (the audience) get(s) the history. And the music lives on … It’s not just African American music, it’s American music.”