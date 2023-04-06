Nearly 30 years ago, a small 5-year-old began her journey down the yellow brick road to what would become a life-long home in dance.

That small dancer was Erin Alarcón, who danced in the Lullaby League of “The Wizard of Oz” at her home studio, North Jersey School of Dance Arts, in Hackettstown, New Jersey. Now, Alarcón is the ballet master for the American Midwest Ballet and choreographer of the traveling “The Wizard of Oz” ballet.

“That experience is what really made me fall in love with the marriage of music and movement,” Alarcón said about her childhood performance. “Ever since then, I’ve kept dancing and there has always been a dream to choreograph my own version of ‘Wizard of Oz.’”

The American Midwest Ballet company will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St in Council Bluffs. The following weekends, the two-hour ballet will perform in Sioux City and Dubuque, Iowa, before returning to Omaha to end their tour — and 13th season — at the Orpheum Theater, 409 S 16th St., at 7:30 p.m. May 13 and 2 p.m. May 14.

“The Wizard of Oz” tells the story of Dorothy Gale traveling to the Emerald City. In an attempt to find her way home, she makes some unusual friends along the way. To Alarcón, she loves the meaning behind the story — we already have what we often believe we are lacking.

“For me, the scarecrow is the smartest one in the story, even though he doesn’t have brains. And the lion has the most courage and is the bravest, even though he thinks that’s what he’s lacking,” Alarcón said. “I think that it’s a good reminder that we are the things that we want to be and everything we need and desire is already within us.”

Since February, the ballet company of 21 professional dancers from across the world has been working to bring the Land of Oz to life again since their 2019 premiere.

The choreography includes not only classical ballet, but also jazz, tap, and other musical theater elements that help bring the story to life, Alarcón said.

“With the choreography, even though it is a ballet performance, I wanted to utilize the versatility of our dancers,” she said.

Alongside the professional dancers, Alarcón helped audition and prepare around 30 students from Council Bluffs, Omaha, Sioux City and Dubuque, ranging from the ages of 9 to 22 to dance in the ballet. The students will portray Munchkins, the cornfield, the apple trees and characters in Emerald City. Alarcón will also reprise her role as Dorothy.

“It’s just a reminder of how dance gets passed on from generation to generation," Alarcón said. "I love to think about how one day, the students in the show will have the opportunity to either be professional dancers, choreograph their own ballet, and just really become lifelong patrons of the arts -- hopefully because of their experience here.”

American Midwest Ballet CEO and Artistic Director Erika Overturff traveled with Alarcón to hold the community-wide auditions and teach the choreography. Prior to each show, the professional company will join the students for a week in rehearsals while adding costumes and sets for the public performances.

“It’s a really neat, full circle thing,” Overtuff said. “My teacher that trained me is the one helping to make the collaboration possible.”

Overtuff will be dancing in the ballet as the Wicked Witch.

“It was such a fun role and so I’m very excited to be returning to it,” Overtuff said.

Ticket information for all metro area performances is available at amballet.org/tickets.

