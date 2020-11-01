American Midwest Ballet to offer online 'Nutcracker'

Local theater professionals teach the 15-minute lesson videos. They can be used for in-person classrooms, hybrid setups and fully remote learning. Participants pay as they are able.

At This Stage offers free livestreamed workshops for K-12 schools and certified home schools. The 45 workshops focus on themes from Broadway shows and address required core curriculum for middle and high school students.

They also look at issues surrounding diversity and inclusion, life skills and social and emotional learning.

Teachers have to enroll in the program to gain access. For more information go to o-pa.org.

Story of scrap metal drive is One Book One Nebraska pick

In the early days of World War II, World-Herald publisher Henry Doorly came up with a plan to ask Omahans to donate scrap metal for arms production.

His idea spread across Nebraska and eventually was used as a model for similar drives across the country. The newspaper won a Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 1943 for its role in the effort.

A book about that drive, “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive,” has been selected for One Book One Nebraska in 2021.